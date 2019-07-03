Salesman loses job over £6 theft from Amber Valley OAP’s home

A door-to-door salesman is to quit his job after being caught stealing £6 that an Amber Valley OAP left out for the milkman.

Ashley Proctor was challenged by a neighbour while walking away from the 87-year-old’s home at Fairfield Road, in Horsley Woodhouse, a court heard.

He spent seven weeks in custody awaiting sentence at Nottingham Crown Court.

Proctor was ordered to undergo a one-year course of drug treatment.

Judge John Burgess said: “Prison doesn’t seem to deter him from committing offences time and time again.

“I am going to give him a chance to stay out of trouble. He is clearly going to need support to do that.”

Proctor will have to take tests to show that he is beating his drug problem, having to face the judge with the results monthly.

He will spend two years on probation and must attend a “thinking skills” course.

The judge told him: “I know this is a heavy order. It is intended to be and to give you support.”

Proctor, 29, of Addington Court, Radcliffe-on-Trent ,wrote to the court saying he plans to reform.

He told the judge: “I do mean what I said.”

Sarah Munro, mitigating, said that he was keen to be given a chance to go straight, telling the judge: “In his own words, he is ‘sick and tired’ of committing crime and wants to get his life back on track.

“Going back to the same line of work would be wrong and he agrees,” she said.

The judge replied: “It may put temptation in his way.”

Jon Fountain, prosecuting, said the offence took place on May 10.

“The defendant was selling door-to-door,” said Mr Fountain.

A woman became suspicious after seeing Proctor leave the side of the house.

She knew the pensioner kept money in his porch and noticed that the £6 was missing.

Mr Fountain went on: “She challenged Mr Proctor and he handed the money back. Not satisfied, she called the police.”

Proctor had been released from prison on December 4 and “kept out of trouble for five months before this incident,” he added.

Proctor admitted theft and having a small amount of cannabis, which was found in a pocket when officers searched him.