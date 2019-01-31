Rolex among jewellery items stolen in Derbyshire burglary

A Rolex watch with an engraved inscriptions is among a number of items stolen during a burglary in Ripley.

The burglary is reported to have taken place between 12.45pm and 1.30pm on Tuesday, January 22, on Derby Road, Ripley.

The burglary happened at a property off Stonelow Road

A quantity of gold jewellery was stolen, including rings, necklaces, ear-rings and bracelets, as well as the watch, cash and personal documents.

The engraved watch is a ladies Oyster Perpetual Rolex with a stainless steel bracelet and a white face.

It is understood there were two men with their faces covered involved in the burglary, who fled the scene in a black Volvo.

Derbyshire Police is appealing for anyone with information to come forward, particularly if they see similar items for sale.

A spokesman said: “Two men, with faces covered, were seen getting into a vehicle nearby around the time of the burglary. As such we are keen to trace a black Volvo, believed to be on false plates.

“We’d like to speak with anyone who may have been offered the stolen items for sale, or anyone with information who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area at the time.

“If you have any information which may assist with our enquiries, please get in touch using our non-emergency contact methods.

“You can call us on 101, or use Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“Please quote the reference number 19*36564 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Andrew Brooks, in any correspondence.”