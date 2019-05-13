Ripley residents can raise any concerns they have to police at event this week

Residents in Ripley will have the chance to speak to police about any concerns they have at an event this week.

The Ripley Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team will be at the What’s In Your Community Day on Wednesday between 10am and 2pm at Field Terrace Community Centre.

Officers will be sharing information about the Safer Together campaign, an initiative which aims to reach out and engage with residents and show how they are working as a partnership with other agencies, and investing into making Derbyshire safer.

Safer Together has been launched to help demonstrate how the extra £24 each household is paying into policing, through their council tax, will see the recruitment of 120 additional officers and staff, increase police visibility, improve road safety, provide greater support to vulnerable people, including those in mental health crisis, and enhance investigative policing

The investment came after consultation with the public revealed they were willing to pay extra in council tax to fund an increase in police resources in neighbourhoods.

Recruitment of an extra 120 new roles is under way with posts all due to be in place by the end of July. The roles include police officers, PCSOs, investigators along with other roles designed to enhance local policing teams and improve problem solving and investigations capacity.