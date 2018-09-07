Police warn of external post box thefts

Police have issued a warning to homeowners with external post boxes after a series of thefts.

Derbyshire Constabulary Fraud and Protect officer, Tammy Barnes, said: “In the past weeks we have seen a number of thefts from letter boxes across the county.

“While the piles of junk mail may not be of interest to criminals, bank details certainly would be.

“Just this week one of our officers visited a house with an external post box and was able to fit his hand inside and remove the mail. One of the letters was a personal medical record.

“Our advice to homeowners who have an external post box is to check if they are able to remove mail from inside and if so, give some consideration to making some changes. If you can do it then so can they.”

If you are concerned that you may have been a victim contact Derbyshire police on the 101 number with reference 18*375351.