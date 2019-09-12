Police want to speak to these people after man attacked in Derbyshire town

Police have released CCTV images of a man and a women they want to speak to after an assault in Ripley

A 39-year-old man suffered bruising and swelling to his face after he was punched by another man on New Street, near to Pizza King, at around 12.40am June 30. Police have only just released this appeal.

Get in touch with police if you recognise them.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "We think the man may be mixed race, of a medium build and aged in his 20s with dark hair and a short beard.

"The woman we think may be white, in her early 20s and with long dark hair.

"They may have witnessed the incident.

"Are you pictured in the image or do you recognise either the man or the woman in the photo?

"If you have any information which you think could help with our enquiries please get in touch on 101. Please quote the reference number 19*337827 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Lauren Shurki."

