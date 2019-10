A Codor takeaway delivery driver has their vehicle taken away for not having insurance or a licence.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped the Vauxhall Vectra and have now seized the car.

Police with the car and moped.

But while police where there they also caught a moped driver who also had no insurance or licence.

A police spokesman said: "A moped cruises by and we asked to stop but tries to ride off as we grab hold of him."