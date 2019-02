Derbyshire Roads Police seized the vehicle of a ‘chancer’ who was driving in South Normanton while banned.

Officers swooped on the BMW after the driver pulled out in front of them in a residential area and stalled.

The driver initially gave them ‘false details’. But checks revealed they were banned from driving with no insurance.

‘#Seized #Chancer’ tweeted @DerbyshireRPU.

