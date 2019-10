Derbyshire police have released cctv video of two people following the theft of two cookers.

The two small cookers were stolen from Boyes, on Nottingham Road, Ripley between 1.50pm and 2pm on Monday 14 October.

Ripley cooker theft suspects

Do you recognise either the man or the woman in the pictures?

If you could help identify them, or have any information which could help with enquiries quote the reference number 19*562447 and the name of the officer in the case, PCSO Carl Mott, in any correspondence.