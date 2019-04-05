Police release image of wanted Derbyshire man

Police have released an image of a wanted Derbyshire man.

Sam Rose, 21, is wanted by Derbyshire police in connection with allegations of coercive and controlling behaviour.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "If you see Sam, please do not approach him and call 999 immediately.

"If, however, you have information about where he may be or have seen him recently please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods."

Rose is from Derby.

Call police on 101 and quote reference number 19*138498.