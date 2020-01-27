Police recover knives and 'gun' from stolen car in Derbyshire

Three people have been arrested and weapons recovered after officers stopped a car in Derbyshire.

Officers saw a Vauxhall Astra in Market Street, Heanor at around 3.30pm yesterday (Sunday, January 26), which they believed to have been stolen.

Police stopped a car on Market Street, Heanor. Pic: Google Images.

They approached the car and found two knives and a what appeared to be a gun inside.

Two men, aged 27 and 29 and a 20-year-old woman were arrested at the scene on suspicion of stealing the car, which had been reported stolen from Langley Mill earlier that day.

The 29-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

They remain in custody today and are being questioned.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “The weapons have been seized and the car recovered.”

To report crime in your area call 101. Please note in emergencies, you should always dial 999.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.