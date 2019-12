Police are increasing patrols in Derbyshire after a spate of quad bike thefts in the run-up to Christmas.

Officers have also urged owners to ensure their bikes are identifiable so they can be reunited with them if they are found.

Derbyshire police want quad bike owners to be vigilant.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire’s Rural Crime Team said: “Datatag markings are one of the best ways to do this.

“Please also take photos of identifiable marks and the vehicle identification number, and keep them to hand.”