Police officers assaulted during South Normanton drink-driving stop

Derbyshire Police officers were assaulted last night after stopping a motorist on suspicion of drink-driving.

The red hatchback was first spotted on the M1, and then followed.

When officers stopped the vehicle, they subjected the driver to a breathalyser test which suggested he was at nearly double the legal limit.

A spokesman for the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said: "He parked up in a stranger's garden, and blew 67 roadside.

"His delightful girlfriend was not happy, as obviously it’s our fault, and assaults us."

Both the driver and his girlfriend were arrested. There were no injuries to officers.