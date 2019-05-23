Police Officer takes uninsured driver off the road while grabbing his breakfast at Ripley's McDonald’s

A Police Officer who decided to grab his breakfast a Ripley's McDonald’s has also taken an uninsured driver off the road while he was there.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit‏ has said that one of its officers spotted the vehicle while at the McDonald's which is across from Police HQ.

The car has been seized.

A police spokesman said:" Schoolboy error by the driver of this uninsured, plate-in-front-window. One of our officers decided to get breakfast at the McDonald’s directly opposite Police HQ.

"Happy to keep up the stereotype when it gets risks off the road."