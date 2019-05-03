Police have issued an important message for residents living in this Derbyshire village

Police have made a move to reassure residents over posts circulating on social media about an ‘assault and robbery’ in a Derbyshire village.

The ‘incident’ was alleged to have happened in the Kilburn area on Sunday, April 14.

Police story.

But a spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: We would like to reassure residents that we understand the reports published online and in local press can be concerning, but that we have received no contact from any victim or witnesses in connection with this alleged incident.

“However, we understand that incidents may not be reported to us for a variety of reasons, and we would urge anyone with any information to contact us as soon as possible, in order for us to launch further enquiries.

“The reports were initially made to the local Neighbourhood Watch group.

“We would like to remind communities that although Derbyshire Police works closely with Neighbourhood Watch groups across the county, victims of crime should always report crimes directly to us, as well as contacting these groups if they wish.”

READ MORE: POLICE APPEAL AFTER THIEVES SWIPE ‘NUMEROUS’ CAR PARTS