Police give chase after thieves 'slash curtains' and swipe toiletries from Derbyshire truck stop

Police officers from across the region teamed up to arrest six thieves who stole toiletries from HGVs parked at a truck stop in Derbyshire.

A ‘7.5ft lorry and a Ford Focus’ were seen ‘racing out of the Junction 29 truck stop’ on the M1, leaving behind ‘slashed curtains on trailers’ after stealing toiletries.

A joint effort from Debyshire Police, Nottinghamshire Police and South Yorkshire Police saw the vehicles located on the motorway and stopped.

Armed Police from Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire were also involved in the chase as well as Highways England.

READ MORE: CONCERNS FOR SAFETY OF MISSING DERBYSHIRE MAN

The lorry was found to be on cloned plates with stolen goods inside.

Six males from Leeds were later arrested.

Derbyshire Roads Police said it was ‘another excellent night of professional teamwork’.

READ MORE: POLICE WARNING AFTER CRASH CLOSES DERBYSHIRE ROAD