Police are appealing for information after reports of 'nuisance motorbikes' in Ripley.

Officers from Codnor, Ripley and Waingroves Police SNT say they've had reports of the bikes being ridden on The Greenway.

Derbyshire Police.

If you have any information that could help, contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

READ MORE: FIREFIGHTERS FIND CONIFER TREE 'WELL ALIGHT' IN RIPLEY