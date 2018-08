Police are growing increasingly concerned for the safety of a man missing from South Normanton.

Paul Doherty was last seen on Storth Lane at around 4.15pm on Wednesday, August 29.

He is known to have links in the Nottingham area.

The 48-year-old is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, with short dark but greying hair. He was wearing blue jeans, a blue hoody, a jacket and black t-shirt.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 ,quoting incident number 1339 of August 29.