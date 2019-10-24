Police catch an elderly motorist driving without a licence and insurance

An elderly motoring offender was caught driving without a licence and insurance by police.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on October 16 how John Bray, 84, of Hollow O’The Moor, Taddington, Buxton, was followed by police at Matlock Bath who checked his details after he had stooped and found he had no licence or insurance.

Prosecuting solicitor Robert Carr said: “Police officers were on patrol in Matlock Bath on May 26 at about 2.15pm and say they saw a vehicle being driven by Mr Bray and they turned around to follow it.

“They followed it into a parking area and spoke to Mr Bray.”

Mr Carr added that when they examined his details it transpired his licence had been revoked on medical grounds and they discovered the vehicle was not insured for Bray to drive.

Bray accepted he had no insurance but also told police that he thought the licence had been given back to him after it had previously been taken away.

The defendant, who has no previous cautions or convictions, pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Alabaster Lane, at Cromford.

He also admitted using the vehicle without insurance.

“He was asked for an explanation and he said he knew his licence had been taken off him but thought it had been given back which is why he was driving.

“He accepted he knew he was not insured.”

The court heard Bray has been retired for 19 years.

Mr Bray told the court: “I do not know why I committed these offences. My memory is not very good and I cannot remember back to May.”

Magistrates fined Bray £120 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

His driving record was also endorsed with six points.