Derbyshire Police have told a driver that if they want their van back they will have to give police an "explanation" to why they ran away.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said the driver saw the marked police car and "put his foot down" and drove into a dead end in Heanor, where the vehicle was abandoned.

The vehicle has since been seized.

A spokesman for the Unit said: "Give us a call with an explanation if you'd like it back."