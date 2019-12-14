Police appeal for information after a theft in Derbyshire

Police are appealing for information to identify a woman who may be able to help them with their enquiries into an investigation into a theft.

Derbyshire Constabulary has released a picture of woman they would like to speak with in connection with a police investigation into a theft at a store on High Street, in Ripley town centre.

An offender entered the store and placed a number of creams in a bag before leaving the store and an attempt was made to pay, according to police.

A police spokesman said the identity of the woman pictured is sought in connection with enquiries into the alleged offence.

Members of the public should not approach the woman pictured, according to police, but they are urged to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and to provide the identity of the person shown, the date of the offence from December 3 and the crime reference number 19000651215.