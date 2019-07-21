Police appeal for help after man found hurt and unconscious in Heanor

Derbyshire Police officers investigating the circumstances surrounding a man found unconscious in a Heanor alleyway are appealing to the public for information.

At around 5.50pm on Saturday, July 20, a 22-year-old man was found unconscious in the alley off of Kingsway, near to the Jolly Colliers pub.

A police spokesman said: "The man had serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains.

"A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody."

If you witnessed anything which may be relevant, or have any information which may assist the investigation, contact the police using the non-emergency 101 phoneline, or send them a private message via Facebook, Twitter, or the force's own website.

Please quote the reference number 19000381556 of 20 July and the name of the officer in the case, DC Stuart Coutin, in any correspondence.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111.