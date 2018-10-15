Police appeal for dash cam footage after woman seriously injured in collision

Derbyshire Police have appealed for dash cam footage after a woman was seriously injured in a collision near Ripley.

The incident took place yesterday (Sunday, October 14) at around 3pm on the A610 between Ripley and Ambergate.

The woman was taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham with a serious head injury.

A police spokesman said: "A call was received to reports of a collision on the A610 near to the Excavator restaurant in Buckland Hollow, between Ripley and Ambergate.

"At 3.05pm two cars were in collision, a woman was extracted from a Citroen car and was airlifted to the Queen’s Medical Centre hospital in Nottingham with a serious head injury.

"Anyone with information relating to the incident or who has dashcam footage is asked to contact us on 101 quoting incident number 768 of October 14.

"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.