Police appeal after 'serious' sexual assault in Retford Cemetery

Detectives from Nottinghamshire Police are continuing their inquiries into a report of a serious sexual assault that occurred in Retford Cemetery.

The incident took place between 3.30pm to 4pm on December 12.

Retford cemetery

Detective Inspector Amy Styles-Jones, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are appealing for witnesses that may have seen or heard something in connection with the incident, and are now able to release a description of a man who we’d like to speak to in connection with the report.

“He is described as a white man, aged 19 to 25, approximately 5’11 tall, of slim build with no facial hair.

“He is thought to have been wearing dark blue jeans and black hood attached to a jacket at the time of incident.

“If you have any information that can aid our officers in their investigation, please contact 101 and quote incident number 424 of 13 December 2019.”