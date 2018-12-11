Police appeal after hit-and-run involving 14-year-old boy in South Normanton

Police are appealing for information after a teenage boy was hit by a car that failed to stop in South Normanton.

The incident occurred at around 7am on Monday December 10 on Church Street when a silver Range Rover was in collision with a 14-year-old boy.

Police are trying to trace the driver of a Range Rover that collided with a 14-year-old boy

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "The car failed to stop and officers would like to trace the owner.

"A wing mirror was also found at the scene, and officers would like to hear from anyone who has seen a vehicle matching the description, without a nearside wing mirror, driving around the area."

The boy suffered minor injuries and was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham for treatment.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact DC Sean Davis quoting reference number 18000597183 by calling 101, or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.