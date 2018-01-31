Police appeal after car is damaged in Ironville

Police are appealing for information after damage was caused to a car in Ironville.

A Fiat 500, which was parked on Albert Street, was scratched on all sides sometime overnight between Wednesday January 17 and Thursday January 18.

Anyone who noticed anything suspicious or has any information about the incident is asked to contact PCSO Meikel Miller on 101, quoting reference 18*27339, or send her a message online through the Contact Us page of the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.