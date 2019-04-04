Police appeal after arson attack causes significant damage at Ripley business

Police are appealing for witnesses after an arson attack at a Ripley business.

The incident caused a significant amount of damage after a van was set alight close to the property in Peasehill, causing a side door of the building to melt and allowing smoke to enter the building.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.

No-one was injured in the incident, which occurred at around 7.40pm on Saturday, March 23.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "Officers have been following a number of lines of enquiry and are now seeking the public’s help to progress their investigation.

"If you saw anything suspicious in the Peasehill area of Ripley on that Saturday night, or if you have any other information, please get in touch."

Anyone with information should contact police, quoting the reference number 19*148844 and the name of the officer in the case, DC Siddall-Hart, by calling 101, or via the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.