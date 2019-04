A pedestrian has suffered serious injuries after a collision with two cyclists in Derbyshire.

Nottingham Road in Codnor Gate, Ripley, is currently closed between Brittain Drive and Steam Mill Lane after the incident.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact them on 101

Police and paramedics have been in attendance at the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Derbyshire police on the 101 number with reference 998-160419.