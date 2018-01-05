Officers investigating Ripley disturbance appeal for video footage

Officers investigating a disturbance in Ripley in the early hours of New Year's Day are appealing for anyone with footage of the incident to come forward.

At around 1am on Monday, January 1, police were called to reports of fighting on Park Corner.

PC Hazel Walker said: “We are aware that the incident may have been filmed by members of the public. I would like anyone that may have footage to contact me.”

A 16-year-old boy was later arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage. A 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Both were released under investigation.

A man was taken to Kings Mill Hospital with minor injuries.

If you witnessed the incident or have footage, call police on 101 quoting references 18000000099 and 18000000121 or send a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.