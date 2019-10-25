Number of sexual offences against children in Derbyshire hits five-year high

The number of sexual offences against children recorded by Derbyshire police has increased by 13 per cent over the last year.

And nationally over 76,000 crimes were recorded in the last 12 months, an increase of over 60 per cent since 2014/15. Offences include rape, grooming and sexual assault with the figures amounting to an average of one every seven minutes.

Police in Derbyshire recorded 1,183 sexual offences against children during 2018/19, compared to 1,043 in 2017/18.

The figures have been released by the NSPCC who are now calling for a radical transformation of the support offered to child victims.

Analysis of the data has revealed that where the age of the victim was provided, 16,773 offences were recorded nationally against children aged ten and under with 341 offences against babies under the age of one.

The number of sexual offences against children recorded in Derbyshire has reached a five-year high. Photo - Tom Hull

A total of 44 out of 45 police forces across the UK provided the NSPCC with the latest data on sexual offences against under 18s after a Freedom of Information request.

Peter Wanless, NSPCC CEO, said: “Record numbers of child sexual offences means we are facing a nationwide crisis in the help available for tens of thousands of children.

“These children are bravely disclosing what happened to them but in too many cases there is not enough timely, joined up and child-friendly support. Instead they are shunted from overstretched service to service.

“We need a radical rethink in the way we help these young people, otherwise they could struggle for the rest of their lives with long term, deep seated trauma.”

The charity is calling for the provision of specialised services around the country, with an emphasis on early joined up support from police, local NHS services, children’s services and advocacy for children who have experienced sexual abuse, offered in child-friendly spaces.

The number of sexual offences recorded against children in Derbyshire over the last five years

2014/15 - 727

2015/16 - 166

2016/17 - 1,066

2017/18 - 1,043

2018/19 - 1,183