North East Derbyshire home boarded up after anti-social behaviour

A rented home which had become a magnet for drugs and anti-social behaviour has been boarded up.

North East Derbyshire District Council obtained a Closure Order to board up the dwelling in Tupton after the tenant subjected neighbours to continuous anti- social behaviour and distress.

North East Derbyshire District Council’s cabinet member for community safety, Councillor Jeff Lilley, said: “The Closure Order follows a number of incidents of anti- social behaviour, reports of drug taking and alleged assault at the location over recent months. We listened to the concerns from residents regarding the problems the occupants and those visiting the flat have been causing and this closure will help prevent this behaviour from continuing.”

The council, Rykneld Homes and the police ahad received complaints about the tenants.