Nearly 80,000 bee's killed in Heanor

Nearly 80,000 bee's were killed when an unknown substance was thrown over their beehives.

This happened between April 19, and April 20, in Marlpool, Heanor.

Bees

If anyone has any information on this offence call 101 quoting occurrence 19000200478.