A motorist who was stopped in Loscoe for speeding was also wanted by police.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit pulled over the driver last night, Monday, March 25,

The car.

The driver was caught travelling 43mph in a 30mph zone.

The driver has now been arrested.

A police spokesman said: "Late night speed check. And checks show the driver is wanted by Nottinghamshire Police. Traffic offences and criminality go hand in hand."