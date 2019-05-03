Motorist fears he will lose work after he is banned from the road for drink-driving

A motorist who was caught at nearly three times the drink-drive limit has been banned from the road for 23 months.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on May 3 how David Hancock, 41, of South Park Avenue, Darley Dale, attracted the attention of police after they spotted him pulling out quite quickly along the A6 road between Darley Dale and Matlock.

Drink-driving breathalyser.

Prosecuting solicitor Neil Hollett said: “Police were driving along the A6 trunk road from Darley Dale to Matlock and saw a Renault van motor vehicle pull out quite quickly and accelerate away.

“Police were suspicious and indicated for the vehicle to stop.”

Mr Hollett added that Hancock stumbled to the side of the van and he failed a roadside breath test.

Hancock also registered 101 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath after a formal test at the police station when the limit is 35 microgrammes.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

The defendant pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after the incident on Station Road, at Darley Dale, on April 14.

Hancock told the court: “I am really sorry for what I have done. It was totally out of character. It was a stupid moment of madness and I am going to regret it.”

He added that as a self-employed heating and plumbing engineer a driving ban will mean he will lose work.

Magistrates sentenced Hancock to a 12 month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work.

He was also disqualified from driving for 23 months but this can be reduced by 25 weeks if he completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.

Hancock was also ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.