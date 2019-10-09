More than 80 new police officers promised for Derbyshire

A drive to recruit 20,000 police officers could lead to more than 80 new bobbies on the beat for Derbyshire.

Front line policing in Derbyshire is set to swell by a further 5 per cent with 87 new police officers promised.

It comes as the Home Office confirms that East Midlands police forces will be able to recruit 388 new officers in first wave of a 20,000 uplift.

The Government said strengthening police numbers was a priority- it is providing £750 million to support forces to recruit up to 6,000 additional officers onto our streets by the end of 2020-21.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “The public are clear they want to see more police officers on their streets, whether they live in the city or the countryside.

“This is the people’s priority and it is exactly what the Government is delivering.

“This means there will be up to 388 more officers across the East Midlands, helping to reassure communities and keep residents safe.”

All officers recruited as part of the 20,000 uplift will be additional to those hired to fill existing vacancies. They are also on top of the extra officers already being recruited because of the £1 billion increase in police funding for 2019-20, which includes money from council tax and for serious violence.

Police and Crime Commissioners can bid for funding to prevent burglary and theft in crime hotspots through initiatives that could include interventions to improve home security, such as installing better locks and gating alleyways, and making streets better lit at night, for example.

The Home Office has also announced £10 million of funding to increase the number of officers carrying Taser to keep themselves and the public safe and said plans for a police covenant will focus on the physical protection of officers, their health and wellbeing and support for their families.

