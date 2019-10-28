Moment police arrest suspected drug dealer after high speed pursuit in Derbyshire to be shown on TV tonight

Police found cash stuffed inside the door pockets of a car after a high speed pursuit in Derbyshire.

The incident is set to feature in tonight's episode of popular Channel 5 show Traffic Cops.

Roads policing officers Dan Mitchell and Nick Lovatt tailed three suspected drug dealers into a car park, and just as they identified themselves as police officers the trio sped off.

A short and dangerous high speed pursuit then followed before ending with the arrest of the driver, who is found with hundreds of pounds in cash stuffed inside the vehicle’s door pockets.

See the drama unfold on Traffic Cops on Channel 5 tonight at 8pm.