Moment Derbyshire police use rolling road block to stop drug driver in stolen car to be shown on TV tonight

The moment a drug driver in a stolen car was stopped by Derbyshire police using a rolling road block will be shown on TV tonight.

Popular Channel 5 shop Traffic Cops returns to our screens tonight after a short break, with camera crews following the work of the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit.

In tonight's episode, viewers will see officers chasing a car thief who broke into a school compound and stole a Honda Civic.

The first attempt to bring the pursuit to an end fails after the Honda mounts a pavement to avoid capture, but Traffic Cops Dave McAllister and Dave Naylor managed to surround the Honda using a rolling road block.

The 22-year-old driver then admits during arrest that he has been drinking, smoking weed and has had a line of coke.

