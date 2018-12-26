Missing Ripley man found safe and well Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... A Ripley man who had been missing since Saturday has been found safe and well. Ashley Barnsley, 20, had last been seen in the early hours of Saturday morning (December 22) at a house in Bramley Vale. . But he has now been found. Police thanked everyone who shared the appeal to find him. 12 fraud tips: Don’t get caught out in the post-Christmas sales Police stop vehicle linked to fraud incidents in Chesterfield