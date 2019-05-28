Missing man has links to several Derbyshire towns

Police are concerned for the safety of a missing man with links to several Derbyshire towns.

Jonnie Junior Colin Brookes, 21, was last seen in Dalton Road, Belper, at 2.30pm yesterday (Monday, May 27).

Have you seen Jonnie?

He was last seen wearing grey, pink and black Nike Air Max trainers, a think black jacket with a hood, a red or blue t-shirt and faded blue jeans which are cuffed at the ankle.

Jonnie is 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build and has a pale complexion.

He wears glasses, has short, straight brown hair and smokes a pink e-cigarette.

It is believed that Jonnie may have been in the Ripley area yesterday (Monday) evening.

He also has links to the Ilkeston and Long Eaton areas.

Have you seen him? Call police on 101 quoting reference number 1048-270519.

READ MORE: STOLEN VAN DRIVER CRASHES INTO BUSH