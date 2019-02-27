Missing Derbyshire man found safe and well Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... A Derbyshire man who went missing has been found safe and well. Simon Courtnage, 46, had been reported missing from his home on Market Street in Ilkeston. Simon Courtnage But he has now been found safe and well. Police thanked everyone who shared the appeal to find him. AMBER PEAT: Tragic chapter far from over following death of teenager