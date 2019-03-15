Missing 84-year-old Derbyshire man found safe and well

An 84-year-old man who went missing from Derbyshire has been found safe and well.

Gilroy Tenant had been reported missing on March 15 after last being seen in Sandiacre.

But he has now been found safe and well.

Police thanked everyone who shared the appeal to find him.