Mansfield Town FC player gets a driving ban after admitting dangerous driving in Derbyshire

A Mansfield Town Football Club player has been banned from the road after he was caught on another motorist’s dashcam performing a dangerous overtake into on-coming traffic in Derbyshire.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on August 22 how midfielder Otis Khan, 23, of Buttermere Road, Ashton-under-Lyne, Tameside, had been driving a Mercedes hire-car on the A623 at Foolow when he was filmed overtaking vehicles and moving back to his lane as oncoming traffic suddenly appeared.

Mansfield Town FC player Otis Khan.

Katie Hamill, prosecuting, said: “The offence occurred on April 25 at 3.15pm, on the A623, in Derbyshire. A witness, Mr Smith, submitted dashcam footage after being overtaken by the defendant’s white Mercedes vehicle, which in his opinion, was being driven dangerously and was overtaking on an uphill bend and the defendant pulled in just avoiding an on-coming vehicle.”

Mrs Hamill said the witness’s dashcam vehicle was described as being among five cars which had been overtaken by Khan in contravention with double white lines along the road.

Police tracked down Khan’s hire car vehicle from the dashcam footage, according to Mrs Hamill, and he confirmed he had been the driver.

Khan, who already has nine penalty points on his licence for speeding offences, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

The Stags player told police he has been commuting on that same road regularly as a footballer for Mansfield Town and he was sorry for what he had done and accepted it was extremely stupid.

Khan told the court he had previously accumulated points for speeding between Manchester and Mansfield because he had not been aware of the speed limits.

He added: “The management is talking about me going on loan to a club in Manchester and I didn’t play much last year and this does not look good at all.”

Khan urged the court to be lenient because he said the case was going to effect his employment dramatically.

Magistrates sentenced Khan to a 12 month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work. He was also banned from driving for 14 months and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.