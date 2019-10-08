Man suffers 'bruising and cuts to face' after being attacked in Heanor

Police are appealing for information after a man was allegedly assaulted in Heanor.
The 37-year-old reported being punched and kicked to the ground on Wilmot Street, near to the Cosy flats building and the bus stop, at around 10.45pm on September 29.
MORE: Have your say on proposals to reduce opening hours at these seven Derbyshire libraries
He suffered bruising and cuts to the face and was taken to hospital for treatment.
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "We would particularly like to trace a group of people, which we believe to be teenagers aged around 14 to 16 years, who had gathered in a group on the street around the time of the incident."
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Derbyshire police on 101, quoting reference number 19*519235 and name of the officer in the case, PC Mark Wright.
MORE: Derbyshire volunteers needed to carry out unannounced visits to police custody units