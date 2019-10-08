Man suffers 'bruising and cuts to face' after being attacked in Heanor

Police are appealing for information after a man was allegedly assaulted in Heanor.

The 37-year-old reported being punched and kicked to the ground on Wilmot Street, near to the Cosy flats building and the bus stop, at around 10.45pm on September 29.

He suffered bruising and cuts to the face and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "We would particularly like to trace a group of people, which we believe to be teenagers aged around 14 to 16 years, who had gathered in a group on the street around the time of the incident."

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Derbyshire police on 101, quoting reference number 19*519235 and name of the officer in the case, PC Mark Wright.

