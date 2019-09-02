Man 'struck from behind' outside Tesco in Heanor

A man was allegedly struck from behind in an assault near to Tesco in Heanor.

Derbyshire Police were called by the ambulance service to reports of a man with a head injury near to Tesco during the late evening of Thursday, August 22.

The assault took place near Tesco

He had been walking down the stairway next to the store between around 10.50pm and 11.10pm when he was allegedly struck from behind.

A man and a woman are thought to have been the area around the time, and police officers would like to speak to them.

The 22-year-old man was taken to hospital for further treatment for a cut to the head, but his injuries were not thought to be serious.

Were you in the area at the time? Did you witness the incident or do you have any information which you think could help the police?

If so, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods.

Please quote the reference number 19*447027 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Chris Watts, in any correspondence.

Send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary on Facebook, send a direct message to the contact centre on @DerPolContact on Twitter, complete the online contact form at derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us or call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.