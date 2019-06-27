Man stated affair was “a bit of fun” after his lover was allegedly murdered by her spurned partner

The man who confessed to having an affair with a woman who was allegedly murdered by her spurned partner has told how their tryst had just been “a bit of fun”.

Nottingham Crown Court heard during the start of a trial on June 26 how Anthony Davis, 39, of Alfred Street, at South Normanton, allegedly beat and stabbed his partner Keeley McGrath, 30, before she died on December 13, 2018.

Nottingham Crown Court.

Prosecuting barrister Michael Auty QC told the trial jury Mr Davis allegedly murdered his partner Keeley McGrath after he discovered that she had had an affair with neighbour Neil Sharpe.

Mr Auty QC added that lorry driver Mr Sharpe had previously worked for Anthony Davis and he lived several doors away with his partner Mandy Smith in a property owned by the defendant.

Mr Sharpe confirmed in court that he and Keeley had first kissed at a bonfire night party at Mr Davis’s home, last year, and they later agreed to meet at a laybay on the A60 and they met again in Mansfield and had sex against a car.

In his police statement, Mr Sharpe said: “We both said it was a bit of fun and no one intended to take it further.

Pictured are police on Alfred Street, South Normanton, where Keeley McGrath was allegedly murdered by partner Anthony Davis.

“I was not planning on leaving Mandy and Keeley was not planning on leaving Tony.”

Mr Auty QC said Mr Davis had been told by a work associate that Mr Sharpe had been seen kissing Keeley on the A60 and Mr Sharpe confirmed Mr Davis had asked him at the end of November 30, last year, if he had been meeting anyone which denied.

But Mr Sharpe told police he and Keeley had met a further time and had sex but soon afterwards Mr Davis told Mr Sharpe he knew they had been sleeping together.

Mr Sharpe said he told his partner Ms Smith about the affair and she said she had briefly visited Keeley to discuss what had happened and had spoken to Tony over the phone.

Ms Smith confirmed to the court that she had also received a call the following day on December 13 from Mr Davis before he visited her home to say Keeley had died after she had hurt herself.

Mr Auty QC explained mum-of-three Keeley suffered with anxiety and depression and self-harming issues and had mental health issues.

He told the court the prosecution’s case is that the defendant had executed the “most brutal revenge” in “anger and frustration”.

Mr Auty QC said Keeley’s bra was forcibly pulled apart and her breasts were bruised and there were cuts to her vagina and her left buttock after he claimed she had been attacked.

He claimed there was damage around the house and blood staining and a pair of scissors were discovered and a belt which he claimed had both been used in the alleged attack.

Mr Davis’s friends Stephen and Michelle Kerry had visited Mr Davis at Alfred Street, according to Mr Auty QC, and that they found Keeley on the settee and paramedics certified Keeley McGrath as dead on December 13, 2018.

The cause of death, according to Mr Auty QC, has been given as a result of chest and head injuries after Keeley McGrath’s body showed 48 external signs of injury.

Mr Auty QC said the injuries were consistent with repeated punching, kicking, stabbing and beating resulting in a fractured skull, broken ribs and punctured lungs.

Mr Davis, who runs haulage and plant hire businesses, answered no comment to all questions in his police interview. He has pleaded not guilty to murder.

The trial continues.