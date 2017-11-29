Man must pay nearly £4,000 after his dog savaged pensioner and her pet

A pet owner has admitted being in charge of a dangerous dog which got loose and viciously attacked and severely injured a pensioner and her dog.

Derby magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, November 28, how Anthony Ebert, 54, of Weston Spot Close, Ripley, had allowed his lurcher Marley to get loose before it attacked Yorkshire Terrier Billy and the dog’s 75-year-old owner.

Pictured is Derby magistrates' court.

Peter Bettany, prosecuting, said: “This dog attacked another dog belonging to a 75-year-old lady and when she went to intervene the dog turned on her and caused significant injuries and her dog was severely injured too.”

Mr Bettany added that Billy had been asleep on a doorstep when Ebert’s lurcher launched the horrific attack on Weston Spot Close. Pensioner Dorothy Birks suffered 12 bites to her right hand, puncture wounds, two dislocated fingers, two fractures to an index finger, a ripped nail, exposed tendons, bruising and a bite and scratches to her left forearm.

Her dog was so badly injured the vet’s bills stretched to £1,800 for treatment.

Mr Bettany added Ebert came out of his home and took Marley away and a neighbour helped Dorothy Birks and her dog. Ms Birks stated she thought she and her dog were going to be killed and the attack has left her scared.

Ebert told police he had owned Marley since March and the dog had got loose when a friend had visited and left a gate open despite being told to keep it locked.

The defendant pleaded guilty to being in charge of a dog which was dangerously out of control and which had injured someone during the incident on July 7.

Ebert conceded Marley had previously attacked another dog at the vet’s but it had not been reported because he had offered to pay the vet’s bills.

John Last, defending, said Ebert is remorseful and distressed over what happened. He added Ebert has had other dogs without problems and because he looks after his disabled cousin he likes to leave a dog with her when she is alone.

Mr Last said Ebert used a dog lead and had a secure fence with a gate but his friend had gone outside for a cigarette and not secured the gate and the dog escaped.

Magistrates sentenced Ebert to six-months’ custody suspended for two years with 240 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £3,713.44 in compensation, bills, costs and charges. Marley is to be destroyed but Ebert was not banned from keeping dogs.