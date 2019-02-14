Man jailed for 15 years after manslaughter and robbery of 100-year-old Derbyshire woman

A 40-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years in jail after being found guilty of manslaughter and robbery of a 100-year-old Holocaust survivor.

Artur Waszkiewicz, of Wolfa Street, Derby, denied the charges brought against him but he was found guilty of the manslaughter and robbery of Sofija Kaczan at Derby Crown Court yesterday.

Sofija Kaczan

Mrs Kaczan was walking along Empress Road, Normanton, on Monday, May 28, 2018, when she was violently robbed of her handbag.

The widow, who was on her way to her local church, suffered a broken spine, a fractured cheekbone and severe bruising to her arm as a result of the incident.

Mrs Kaczan, who had only recently celebrated her birthday, was taken to hospital and was released to recover from her injuries. She died nine days later.

DCI Darren De'ath, who led the investigation into the incident, said: “This was a horrendous crime that shocked me, my colleagues, the community in which it happened and indeed the whole country.

Artur Waszkiewicz

“Mrs Kaczan survived the Nazi occupation of Poland before coming to Derby in 1948 to start her life afresh.

“She was an incredible woman, who was well known and much loved in the community.

“Having just celebrated her 100th birthday she was in remarkable health - and was seen regularly walking to the church close to her home in Normanton.

“On that morning Artur Waszkiewicz showed absolutely no concern for Mrs Kaczan and his actions resulted in her death.

“I welcome today’s sentence and hope it brings some closure to her friends and family to know the man responsible has been brought to justice.”