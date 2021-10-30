Man dies following town centre assault in Derbyshire

Police say the assault happened near Boyes, on Heanor's Market Street

The sad news comes following an incident between two men culminating in an assault outside Boyes shop on Market Street on Wednesday.

An injured man was taken to hospital – however he sadly died yesterday (Friday).

A 47-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the man’s death and he remains in police custody.

Anyone with information or footage that could help with enquiries is asked to contact police using the following methods, quoting reference number 21000629345.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.