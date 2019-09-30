Man charged after cannabis plants are discovered at Codnor property

A man has been charged after cannabis plants were discovered at a property in Codnor.

A warrant was carried out at a house on Mill Lane on Wednesday, when more than 80 suspected cannabis plants were discovered and seized.

Bledar Cila, 23, of no fixed address, was arrested and has now been charged with production of cannabis and immigration offences and was remanded into custody.

The case is expected to be heard at Nottingham Crown Court in October.

Inspector Dave Parker, who is in charge of policing in the Amber Valley area, said: “This was a great result which will help us to safeguard the local community. Demands on our resources are always high, but we will pull together as we have in this case to make our area a safe place for everyone

“We will always investigate and act on information we receive, where appropriate, as we work target crime, anti-social behaviour and illegal drug misuse. I would like to thank residents and community members for their continued support.”

Anyone with information about drug use in their community should contact Derbyshire police on 101 or via the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.