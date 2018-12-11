Man arrested for knife point robbery in Chesterfield

A man who allegedly robbed another man at knife point in Chesterfield has been arrested by Derbyshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit.

The incident took place at about 9.45pm last night (December 10), where it is believed the 18-year-old man stole a jacket and mobile phone from a resident in Low Pavement, Chesterfield, before fleeing the scene in a white van.

The Chesterfield incident.

The man was then caught by the Roads Policing Unit near Boythorpe, where it was found that he did not have any insurance or driving documents.

He remains in police custody.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at about 9.45pm last night (December 10) to a call from a resident who alleges that he was robbed at knife point in Low Pavement, Chesterfield.

“The man then fled the scene in a white van, and was caught in a white van in an alley in the Boythorpe area.

“The mobile phone and jacket were forcefully removed from the man, and it was found when he was arrested that he had no insurance.

“The vehicle was recovered, and the man remains in police custody.”