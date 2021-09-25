Man allegedly approached 11-year-old Derbyshire girl
A man has been arrested after allegedly approaching an 11-year-old girl.
Derbyshire Police are appealing for witnesses after the suspicious incident which happened in Nottingham Road, Ripley, at about 3.15pm on Friday, September 24.
Reports said a man in a parked car had got out of his vehicle and approached an 11-year-old girl.
Passers-by approached the girl to make sure she was alright and she went home. She was not injured.
A man has been arrested and is being questioned by officers.
The police believe there may have been people in the area at the time who may have witnessed something but are yet to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police by calling 101, quoting reference 21000556483, or you can send a message to /DerbyshireConstabulary on Facebook or @DerPolContact on Twitter, complete the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.