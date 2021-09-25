Derbyshire Police are appealing for witnesses after the suspicious incident which happened in Nottingham Road, Ripley, at about 3.15pm on Friday, September 24.

Reports said a man in a parked car had got out of his vehicle and approached an 11-year-old girl.

Passers-by approached the girl to make sure she was alright and she went home. She was not injured.

Derbyshire Police are appealing for witnesses

A man has been arrested and is being questioned by officers.

The police believe there may have been people in the area at the time who may have witnessed something but are yet to come forward.